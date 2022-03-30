Strs Ohio Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 610.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,569.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.