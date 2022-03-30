Strs Ohio Has $1.66 Million Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Strs Ohio increased its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 706.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 195,643 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,019 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 54.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,175,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 416,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Profile (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.