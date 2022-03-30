Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,113,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after buying an additional 48,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,036,000 after buying an additional 23,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,371,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.27%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

