Strs Ohio Buys 2,179 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after acquiring an additional 402,930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,812,000 after buying an additional 68,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 in the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of SKX opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.96. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

