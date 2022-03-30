Strike (STRK) Price Hits $42.63 on Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $42.63 or 0.00090484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $133.96 million and approximately $13.64 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strike has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00047402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.52 or 0.07185573 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,140.47 or 1.00052910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,142,315 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

