Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €144.00 by Warburg Research

Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) received a €144.00 ($158.24) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Stratec stock opened at €114.00 ($125.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.80. Stratec has a 52-week low of €94.20 ($103.52) and a 52-week high of €147.40 ($161.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €111.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €123.98.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

