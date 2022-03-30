StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.51. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

