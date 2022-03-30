StockNews.com Downgrades Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $4.98 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $610.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 69.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 79,416.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

