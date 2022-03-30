Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Stericycle reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $59.00. 2,954,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,379. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -190.32, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,509,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,892,000 after buying an additional 216,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after purchasing an additional 840,222 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,244,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,142,000 after purchasing an additional 240,768 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,316,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

