Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.47 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.

NYSE:SCS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 40,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,956. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,933.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after buying an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 109,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,153,000 after buying an additional 63,964 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 115,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

