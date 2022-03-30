Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.47 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.
NYSE:SCS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 40,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,956. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.47 and a beta of 1.28.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after buying an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 109,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,153,000 after buying an additional 63,964 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 115,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
Steelcase Company Profile
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.
