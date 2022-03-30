Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Up 89.7% in March

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,500 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the February 28th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

MITO stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

