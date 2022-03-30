Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Short Interest Update

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRGZ opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Star Gold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
Star Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Gold (SRGZ)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.