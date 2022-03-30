Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Short Interest Update

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRGZ opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Star Gold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Star Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring mineral prospects with the potential for economic deposits of precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Longstreet Property located in Nevada. The company was founded on December 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

