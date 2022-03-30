Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 598.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 598.17 ($7.84).

STAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.38) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.65) to GBX 610 ($7.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.99) to GBX 620 ($8.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.33), for a total value of £64,098.93 ($83,965.06). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.44), for a total transaction of £69,470.40 ($91,001.31). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,608 shares of company stock worth $18,048,386.

LON STAN opened at GBX 506.10 ($6.63) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 524.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 478.32. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.32) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.73). The company has a market capitalization of £15.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

