Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Down 42.4% in March

Mar 30th, 2022

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stabilus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBLUY opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Stabilus has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

