SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SSEZY stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 24,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,389. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. SSE has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.69.

Get SSE alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

About SSE (Get Rating)

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.