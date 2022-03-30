SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Receives $74.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,010. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.62.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SPX will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.