Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.010 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.01)-0.01 EPS.

SPWH stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. 1,432,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $533.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 75,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPWH. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

