Spell Token (SPELL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $129.72 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $411.06 million and approximately $129.72 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spell Token has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Spell Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00036573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00108862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

SPELL is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 92,266,180,585 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Spell Token

