Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $151.92

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 151.92 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 146.50 ($1.92). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 7,250 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 145.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market cap of £67.98 million and a P/E ratio of 17.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Spectra Systems’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.94%. Spectra Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning systems that removes sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

