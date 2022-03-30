SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.21

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.21 and last traded at $58.21, with a volume of 37 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

