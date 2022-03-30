SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 97,284 shares.The stock last traded at $96.25 and had previously closed at $96.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLY. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

