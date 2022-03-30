SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Boosted by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,366 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $119,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $42.42. 10,603,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,553. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

