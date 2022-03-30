SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by DNB Markets

SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HGDPF opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. SpareBank 1 Helgeland has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $15.28.
SpareBank 1 Helgeland Company Profile (Get Rating)
