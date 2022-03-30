SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by DNB Markets

SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGDPF opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. SpareBank 1 Helgeland has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $15.28.

SpareBank 1 Helgeland Company Profile

SpareBank 1 Helgeland provides various financial products and services to retail customers, small and medium enterprises, municipal authorities, and institutions in Norway. The company operates in two segments, Retail Market and Corporate Market. It offers savings, investment, and insurance products, as well as leasing and mortgage services.

