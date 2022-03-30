Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Short Interest Down 40.5% in March

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

About Southern States Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as NOW, savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

