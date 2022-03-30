South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

South Plains Financial stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $499.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.38 million during the quarter. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 25.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the third quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial (Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

