SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.36 Million

Brokerages expect SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) to post $11.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SOPHiA GENETICS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.62 million and the lowest is $10.90 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will report full-year sales of $52.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $52.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $75.40 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $79.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SOPHiA GENETICS.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 182.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter worth $2,054,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter worth $1,402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at about $14,418,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter valued at about $11,314,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOPH stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.36. 245,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,140. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

