Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Up to $26.46

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.46, but opened at $28.92. Sonos shares last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 30,108 shares traded.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 60.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

