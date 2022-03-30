Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.41. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 40,644 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

