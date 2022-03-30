Sonar (PING) Market Cap Reaches $6.70 Million

Sonar (PING) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Sonar has a total market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $23,423.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One Sonar coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00047717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.88 or 0.07167439 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,241.45 or 1.00270060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054521 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

