Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.79

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $3.95. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 42,171 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.25%.
About Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)
Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
