Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.79

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $3.95. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 42,171 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCKT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Socket Mobile by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Socket Mobile by 184.7% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Socket Mobile by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Socket Mobile by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.