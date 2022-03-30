SnowSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $728,653.13 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $728,653.13 and approximately $5,865.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.92 or 0.07123968 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,889.50 or 0.99596617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00045901 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

