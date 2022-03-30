Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $190.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.22.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW opened at $239.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.17 and its 200 day moving average is $305.94. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.