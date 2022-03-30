Snowball (SNOB) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Snowball (SNOB) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. Snowball has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $35,983.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.10 or 0.07126635 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,250.41 or 0.99829910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00046104 BTC.

Snowball’s total supply is 17,563,284 coins and its circulating supply is 5,686,784 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

