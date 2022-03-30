Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Reduced by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Snap-on by 1.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Snap-on by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 16.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 0.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNA opened at $210.73 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.72.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

