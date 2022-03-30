Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives $60.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $46.92 on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

