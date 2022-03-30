Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,257 ($16.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,241.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,270.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29.

SN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.10) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,376 ($18.02) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.07) to GBX 1,670 ($21.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,678.20 ($21.98).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

