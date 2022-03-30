SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Down to $27.03

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.03, but opened at $26.09. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 6,674 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKM. StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

