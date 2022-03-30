Single Point Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 98,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,789,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,809,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.99. 606,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,942. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.66 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

