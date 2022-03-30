Single Point Partners LLC Invests $1.37 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,074 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Raymond James decreased their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.04.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded down $15.08 on Wednesday, hitting $505.52. 416,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,952. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.88 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of -307.80 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $478.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.20.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

