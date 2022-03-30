Single Point Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $149.97. 3,862,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,546. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.11 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

