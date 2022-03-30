Simulations Plus (SLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simulations Plus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a market cap of $978.49 million, a P/E ratio of 98.98 and a beta of 0.19. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.