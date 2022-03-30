Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMPL. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,305,000 after purchasing an additional 88,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 83,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.