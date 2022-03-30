Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 247,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

