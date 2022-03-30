Signaturefd LLC Sells 70 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,915,000 after purchasing an additional 126,663 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,273,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 903,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,659,000 after purchasing an additional 56,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.
RS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.
In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website
. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. Insiders sold 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $185.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $198.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.89.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.
About Reliance Steel & Aluminum
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
