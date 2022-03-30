Signaturefd LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Constellium by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

