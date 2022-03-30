Signaturefd LLC Sells 394 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Big Lots by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Big Lots by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.89.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

