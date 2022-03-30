Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,090 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,279. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

