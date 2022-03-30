Signaturefd LLC Has $193,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,279 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

