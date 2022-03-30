Signaturefd LLC Has $186,000 Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,987,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,874,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 44,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 501,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IPG opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

