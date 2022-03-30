Signaturefd LLC Has $183,000 Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 1,238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 495,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 458,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSTM. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE CSTM opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.10. Constellium SE has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

